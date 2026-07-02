Talent shortages in skilled technicians, engineers, and dealership leaders are driving the demand for automotive management courses. As cars grow in complexity and more people retire, the need for managers who can navigate ever-advancing auto technologies becomes all the more apparent.

Data proves the auto sector is in dire need of talent. AftermarketMatters.com reports an annual shortage of roughly 140,000 skilled U.S. technicians alone. If this doesn't change, the pipeline would only be able to deliver under half of the 1.2 million positions needed by 2029.

What Does Automotive Management Mean?

Automotive management is a multifaceted discipline that seamlessly combines technical auto service expertise with strategic business administration. Its primary focus is to coordinate and supervise operations within the automotive sector. The latter includes:

Repair shops

Dealerships

Manufacturing plants

What Do Automotive Managers Do?

Automotive managers oversee their organization's daily operations and staff, although their core functions vary depending on their exact role within the company. Here are some examples, based on the specific type of automotive management degree and specialization.

Automobile Service Management

Professionals who specialize in automobile service management oversee vehicle repairs and maintenance. Some of their critical responsibilities include:

Supervising automotive technicians and service advisors

Ensuring quality control on vehicle repairs

Managing the inventory of parts and supplies

Maintaining excellent customer satisfaction levels

Most managers under this category initially start their careers as technicians and then undertake and complete a service management degree.

Sales Management

Automotive sales managers lead the sales floor, supervising the business side of selling vehicles, parts, and service contracts. Other critical tasks they perform and complete for their organization include:

Setting sales goals

Training sales representatives

Evaluating trade-ins

Creating strategic promotions for faster inventory movement and to maximize dealership profitability

Financial Management

Finance automotive managers specialize in handling the financial aspects of vehicle purchases, leases, and insurance. They handle the paperwork and assist customers in:

Securing auto loans

Processing credit applications

Choosing optional products like service contracts and extended warranties

General Automotive Business Management

An automotive manager who serves as a general manager is the leader of the entire organization. They can be the head of a:

Franchise dealership

Independent dealership

Repair center

You can think of these professionals as the managers of all managers, overseeing all departments within an organization, from service to sales and finance.

What and Why Are Talent Shortages Driving the Demand for Automotive Management Courses?

The shortage in skilled technicians, engineers, and dealership leaders (e.g., auto service or sales managers) is causing the demand for automotive management courses, such as those offered by institutions like NYADI, to skyrocket.

Exacerbating the issue is the continuous decrease in the number of current professionals as more people retire. The rapid development and introduction of new technologies also contribute to this growing concern.

Specific Talent Shortages in the Automotive Industry

Skilled technicians are in high demand but face a shortage in supply. They're highly trained professionals whose primary responsibilities are to diagnose, fix, and maintain modern vehicles.

Skilled technicians have undergone rigorous education and training on advanced computer diagnostics and specialized software to troubleshoot complex systems, including:

Electrical

Transmission

Motor

Combustion

There's also a shortage in automotive engineers, whose primary roles are to design, develop, and test automobiles and subsystems. They're experts in mechanical, electrical, and computer software engineering, applying principles in the automotive field.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers reports that in the U.S. alone, over 920,000 engineering roles remain open and unfilled. It further notes that experts believe new talent will only be able to fill 15% of these open roles per year, leading to an 85% deficit.

Due to the lack of skilled auto technicians and engineers, the industry also has a shortage of leaders who can perform automotive management. Many leadership roles, after all, require auto service managers, so people who should fill these positions must also be experts in what skilled technicians do.

The Reasons for Talent Shortages in the Auto Sector

One of the primary reasons behind the shortages in the auto sector is the wave of retirees that every year brings.

According to the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM), 4.18 million Americans turned 65 in 2025, and around 1.7 million workers retire each year. Further fueling this retirement wave is the estimated 30.4 million Boomers who'll reach traditional retirement age between 2024 and 2030.

The ever-changing and advancing technologies used in cars also contribute to talent shortages. Such innovations require anyone involved, from techs to engineers and managers, to stay in the loop. Otherwise, they risk falling behind manufacturer guidelines and vehicle safety standards.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Worth Getting a Degree in Automotive Management?

Getting an automotive management degree can be worth it for those who want a long-term leadership career in dealership operations or auto manufacturing.

Remember: Automotive management requires combining hands-on technical expertise and business leadership. Completing this can then give graduates a significant edge over just auto technician courses or general business degrees.

What Career Paths Are Available for Automotive Management Graduates?

Automotive management graduates may consider a career in dealership and retail operations. Being a sales manager, fixed operations director, or business development center manager are some examples of specific positions auto managers can pursue in this field.

Automotive engineering and product development departments also need leaders, something that automotive management graduates can fulfill. Managers in these positions are often responsible for overseeing quality assurance, product testing, and process improvement.

Automotive managers drawn to finance, logistics, and marketing will also find opportunities through corporate and headquarters functions. They can fill positions in the management sector for product marketing specialists, finance analysts, or corporate communications.

Consider a Lucrative Career in Automotive Management

From shortages in skilled technicians, engineers, and leaders to the wave of retirees and the growing skills gap due to ever-evolving auto technology, the existing supply of managers is continuously depleting.

The good news is that automotive management courses exist to help bridge this skills gap. It's for the same reason that those looking for a fulfilling career in the auto sector should consider undertaking and passing these programs with flying colors.

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