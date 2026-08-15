Homeowners in many parts of the US reroof their homes rather than completely replacing the existing roof to save time and money. While reroofing is relatively faster and cheaper than a total roof replacement, it can hide structural issues that may lead to expensive repairs in the long run. A full tear-off and replacement of your roof can protect your home, family, and peace of mind more than a reroofing job ever will.

A recent NARI report shows that installing new roofing (37%) is one of the top remodeling projects that realtors recommend homeowners should complete before putting their homes up for sale. Roofing projects may seem daunting, but they can significantly increase the attractiveness and market value of your residential property if done correctly.

Like many homeowners, you may find yourself stuck between installing a new roof over the existing one or performing a full tear-down and replacement. The final decision depends on several factors, but ultimately the condition of your roof may be the biggest determinant of the best approach.

What Are the Most Common Types of Roofs in the USA?

Asphalt shingles are the most common roof type in America. They are inexpensive and easily installed.

There are also metal, wooden, and tile roofs. Each roof type has different capabilities for handling weather and different maintenance requirements.

How Can One Determine If Roofing Shingles Need to Be Replaced?

Old shingles tend to curl, develop cracks, lose texture, or show bare spots. Some of them might end up on your lawn after the storm. If your roof is more than 20 years old, it may be time to call professionals.

What Are Some Issues With Adding a New Roof Over Existing Shingles?

Roofing over shingles may sound like an easy and cost-effective way to get a new roof on your house. However, it can become a problem that may surprise you later down the line.

Hidden Damage to Your Roof Deck Can Go Undetected

If you decide to add new shingles on top, you will no longer be able to see your roof deck. A weakened deck can compromise the strength of your new roof if it has hidden rot.

If the wood becomes soft, the nails might come out, and animals can build their nests under your roof. These problems will cost far more to fix than inspecting your deck beforehand would.

Extra Layers of Shingles Increase the Load on Your Roof

Having two layers of shingles increases the load on your roof. There are four factors you should consider:

Building code: Many cities don't permit more than two layers of shingles.

Many cities don't permit more than two layers of shingles. Risk of sagging: Excessive weight may cause roof boards to sag.

Excessive weight may cause roof boards to sag. Future difficulty: Repairs will be harder and costlier.

Repairs will be harder and costlier. Problems with insurance: Some companies do not cover roofs with extra layers.

More roof weight means more heat is trapped under the roof. It is crucial to have proper attic ventilation and roof ventilation to keep your house cool and dry.

Ventilation Issues May Decrease Roof Performance

Proper ventilation reduces humidity, reduces mold growth, and improves your indoor air quality. If you are remodeling your house, you need to control pollution, have good airflow, and clean the air.

If there is no airflow, heat and moisture cannot escape your house. This results in the formation of ice dams during winter and burning of the shingles during summer.

The combination of soffit vents and attic insulation helps to maintain airflow and protect your roof.

When Does a Full Tear-Off Make More Sense?

A complete removal of the roof costs more and takes longer. Removing the entire roof makes it easier to identify any underlying issues that were covered by old shingles.

For professional opinions on what should be done with your roof, a roofing company in Cherry Hill, NJ can do an assessment.

Indicators That a Tear-Off Is Needed

Not all roofing problems can be solved by placing new shingles on top of the old ones. These indicators mean that you have to perform a tear-off:

Ceiling water stains: An indicator of leaks inside the building.

An indicator of leaks inside the building. Soft or bouncy areas: There is damage to the roof deck under the shingles.

There is damage to the roof deck under the shingles. Attic mold: Moisture trapped inside the roof causes such damage.

Moisture trapped inside the roof causes such damage. Shingles deteriorate before the 15-year deadline: A new roof in poor condition.

With a complete removal, roofers will have the opportunity to perform all necessary repairs and improvements: deck repair, installation of new attic insulation, and vent installation.

Why a Tear-Off Is Well Worth It

Starting with a clean slate will mean that your new roof is level, more effective, and lasts longer. There's an opportunity here for better ventilation and insulation too.

The long-term benefits include savings on energy costs and repairs, as well as a quieter home during storms and rain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Roofing Over Shingles Impact the Home's Resale Value?

Yes. Some homebuyers might request a discount when they find two layers of roofing.

How Can a Double-Layered Roof Affect Solar Panel Installation?

Additional weight makes installation more difficult. In some cases, the installer would have to remove both layers first to protect the solar panels.

Does a Double-Layered Roof Influence the Sound of Rain on the Roof?

Yes, in some instances. It can sound quieter because of the two layers, but sometimes the air between them can cause strange noises in the wind.

Will Putting Something Over the Shingles Affect the Gutters?

Yes. It will affect water flow on the roof. Adjustments may be needed to collect rainwater efficiently.

How Does the Roof Layering Influence Repair Work During Emergency Repairs?

Two-layered roofs take longer to fix. People have to remove both layers to find the source of the problem.

Does the Roof Overlay Affect Home Insurance Inspection?

Yes. They (insurance inspectors) can be a bit concerned about multi-layer roofs. They require pictures or roof removal to continue insurance coverage.

Protect Your Home With a Professional Roof Replacement

Your roof replacement must keep your family safe, not conceal problems. Roofing over the old shingles can save you money now, but a complete tear-off will give you security. Decide on the choice that will keep your home in good condition all year long.

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