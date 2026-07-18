Organizations can identify issues that may cause harm or injury to people using risk intelligence. Instead of waiting until something goes wrong (like an accident), it uses historical workplace data to predict potential problems. The goal is to have a safer work environment through fewer accidents and better employee safety.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 2.5 million nonfatal injuries and illnesses occurred in the private sector in 2024. However, this number represents a 3.1% reduction from 2023. Despite workplace injuries continuing a downward trend, numerous employees are injured annually.

As such, many companies have been documenting employees' experiences with near misses and hazardous working conditions. The challenge for these organizations will be using that documentation effectively. Therefore, they need to know how utilizing risk intelligence can help prevent injuries before they occur.

What Is "Risk Intelligence"?

Risk intelligence equals identifying hazards before they cause an injury. It helps businesses identify and correct risks before an accident occurs. The leading indicators allow you to determine where the next risk is most likely to occur.

What Are the Five Key Risk Indicators?

These indicators will aid organizations in identifying future potential hazards. The main key risk indicators include:

Near-miss incidents

Unsafe work practices

Broken equipment

Insufficient employee training

Repeated hazards

A workplace safety analytics system can take the raw data from these indicators and create basic safety strategies.

Finding Hidden Warning Signs Before an Accident Occurs

Many accidents begin as minor issues. Oftentimes, the first indication or "warning sign" of a potential problem is missed. Identifying these indicators before they develop into larger problems is key to maintaining worker safety.

The Growing Importance of Reporting Near Misses in Your Organization

Near misses occur when an accident nearly happens, but no one is injured. A near-miss reporting system allows everyone involved to learn from their close calls. The early identification and correction of these problems can help prevent injuries later on.

How Small Safety Issues Become Large Accident Situations

If left unchecked, many small safety issues can turn into large-scale accidents. The safest workplace is one that looks for these danger indicators daily. Examples include:

Wet floors without adequate warning signs

Employees using broken equipment or tools

Workers cutting corners (skipping required steps) during their work

Equipment that requires repair

Identifying and correcting small safety issues before they become larger ones helps create a safer workplace for all. It also demonstrates to employees that you value their safety each day.

Using Your Company's Existing Workforce Data to Identify Trends/Patterns in Safety Risks

EHS software is used by employers to track reports, inspections, employee training, etc. It makes it easy to find common safety issues that need to be addressed early.

Smarter Decisions = A Safer Workplace

Wise decision-making will help create a safer work environment. A workplace's data should be reviewed by a team of individuals so they can make informed decisions about their respective work environments. Every small decision made daily can lead to big injury prevention.

How Predictive Safety Works to Reduce Future Incidents

Using predictive safety tools allows companies to identify risks before an incident occurs. Risk intelligence for safety teams will allow organizations to recognize potential dangers and address them before they have a negative impact on employees. By analyzing and reporting on workplace data, it identifies issues that require immediate focus.

Using this type of information helps keep employees safer and makes decisions about a safer work environment much easier.

Making Your Organization More Informed After Each Near Miss Incident Occurs

Each near-miss incident presents a learning opportunity. Organizations that have good relationships with their employees take employee suggestions seriously and resolve issues promptly. Some helpful ways to develop safety habits include:

Identifying hazards immediately after they occur

Discussing near misses among all members of the organization as a group

Resolving the issue related to the near miss immediately

Providing knowledge gained from incidents to other employees

The process of using near-miss opportunities for education has the ability to prevent the same mistake from happening again. Ultimately, over time, the entire organization develops into a safer one.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Makes Some Safety Issues Invisible for So Long?

Daily routines can hide many hazards. People will get used to seeing the same issues every day. However, looking at those routines in an entirely different way can bring out some of the hazards that have been hidden from view.

Do Busy Times Increase the Amount of Hazards Present in the Workplace?

Yes. Employees often perform tasks rapidly during periods of high production demand. Shortcuts can increase the likelihood of errors when used repeatedly.

Why Should Departments Share Worker Safety Ideas?

Sharing safety ideas between departments will allow workers to find out about safety issues more quickly. Also, it allows departments to identify the causes of safety problems. This is done so that they do not happen again in another area of the department.

How Can Small Changes in Your Workplace Create New Safety Issues?

Small changes in your environment could create safety hazards. Look for all the possible hazards before you make any changes.

Why Is It Important to Prepare For Seasonal Changes in Your Workplace?

The weather (and the length of the day) will change your working habits. Thinking about this now will help you avoid accidents as well as protect employees.

How Does a Strong Safety Culture Sustain Itself Over Time?

Maintaining a long-term safety culture requires ongoing education for all employees. You have to ensure that employees remain proactive in adapting to new job duties, new tools, and/or new work environments.

Preventing Injuries Through Better Risk Management

Companies are more likely to prevent accidents by using risk intelligence rather than just responding to accident reports. Each report or near miss can help make the workplace a safer environment. The wise use of workplace data is one of the best ways to protect employees and support better business decision-making.

Keep up-to-date on workplace safety news and community information that will help you stay safe at your job each day.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.