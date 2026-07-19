Depending on where you live, a quitclaim deed may have an entirely different meaning. Most states have laws that provide little legal assurance. While a quitclaim deed is typically used in Massachusetts to transfer property rights in real estate, it also includes numerous legally binding safeguards.

The National Association of Realtors reported 4.09 million homes had been sold at a yearly rate through the end of June 2026. The median price of an existing home was $440,600, up 1.8% from the prior year. As the number of existing homes changes ownership each month, it is critical to understand what your deed does and provides in terms of legal protection.

Quitclaim deeds are generally viewed as "a red flag" because they provide very little assurance to others. In all but one jurisdiction, this is true, since Massachusetts has different rules and laws. For example, the same type of deed may signify two vastly different entities merely across the jurisdictional line.

Who Are the People Most Likely To Benefit From a Quitclaim Deed?

Quitclaim deeds can be beneficial for families with an existing relationship to a trust. Parents will often use this type of deed to transfer their house to a child. A spouse will often use a quitclaim deed to give total ownership of a property to the other spouse.

Quitclaim deeds have different definitions under Massachusetts law, which is why they are so popular in all kinds of real estate transactions.

What Does "A Quitclaim Interest" Mean?

The amount of interest you have in a piece of property at the time you sign your quitclaim deed is referred to as the "quitclaim interest."

If you have sole title to a property (in particular, all of the rights), then when you execute a quitclaim deed, you will convey those rights. If, however, you only have a partial interest in a particular property (only a portion of the rights), then only the interest you possess will be conveyed through the execution of a quitclaim deed.

Property Law Variation by State

Most people are unaware that property law varies by state. In fact, a single type of document (like a quitclaim deed) may have vastly different meanings and implications depending on where you live.

Quitclaim Deed Laws in Most States

A quitclaim deed transfers all ownership rights the seller has at the time of sale to the buyer. However, with a quitclaim deed, the seller does not guarantee that the title is clear of defects or liens.

For most buyers, the desire to obtain greater protection against potential title defects leads them to choose a warranty deed and/or a grant deed.

Why Quitclaim Deeds Work Differently in Massachusetts

Massachusetts treats quitclaim covenants differently from most other states. When a quitclaim deed is properly executed, it fully transfers legal title to the property.

The Importance of Knowing Property Law Based on Location

The rules for quitclaim deeds change with every state line crossed. The main things to think about when it comes to quitclaim deeds and transferring ownership of a house are:

Quitclaim deeds could provide greater protection from claims against a grantor in one state than in another

In some states, other types of deeds are used for most home sales

The legal promises each type of deed contains are decided by local law

Local recording requirements may also vary

By learning these differences between states, you can avoid making mistakes before your property title transfer is complete.

What Your Deed Promises (Legally)

All deeds contain some form of a promise. They, however, do not all offer the same level of protection to the buyer. This is why reading the deed before the sale is completed will help you understand your rights.

The Legal Promises of Different Types of Deeds

When considering how property is transferred, knowing the different types of deeds and their protections can help you make better decisions.

The experts at Underwood Law break down the differences between the different types of deeds in easy-to-understand language. They do that so that you can better understand what each type of deed protects. Understanding what each type of deed offers will also help reduce the chance of being a victim of deed fraud.

How to Know What Protections Your Deed Will Offer

The wording within your deed will define what type of legal protections you will receive. Before signing your deed, take some time to review the document.

Then ask questions about anything that appears unclear. Taking these few steps can assist in:

Reading your deed before you sign it

Determining what state laws apply

Knowing what promises your deed contains

Retaining a record copy of the deed

Using some caution before signing may help prevent bigger problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a Quitclaim Deed Impact Your Homeowners Insurance?

Generally, a deed itself will not result in an increase/decrease in homeowners insurance. However, a change of ownership will do.

Do You Need To Tell Your Mortgage Holder About Your New Deed?

Maybe. Loans often include provisions that cover transfers of title.

Will Your Property Taxes Change Once a Deed Is Recorded?

Yes, they may change. This process is established by each local government and determines which events will trigger a tax increase.

Can More Than One Person Purchase and Own Land?

Yes. How two or more people hold ownership rights to land as co-owners is stated in the deed filed with the county recorder's office.

Why Should You Maintain Copies of All Documents Regarding Ownership?

Maintaining copies of these documents will provide evidence years down the road. And that is if a dispute arises over ownership.

Know What You Are Signing When You Get a Quitclaim Deed

A quitclaim deed does not have to be a red flag. As a matter of fact, quitclaim deeds in Massachusetts are legal documents that carry some protection for homeowners. Knowing about the differences in state law can lead to making better decisions during times of change.

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