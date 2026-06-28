When women experience excessive hair growth, it is usually a hormone indicator. This is because of the production of excess androgens that lead to the growth of coarse, dark hair on the face, chest, or stomach. Women carry this hormone in small amounts, but when it's produced in excess, it's known as hirsutism, and it's one of the first outward signs that something hormonal has shifted.

Millions of women are not aware that they live with this condition. The World Health Organization reports that polycystic ovary syndrome affects an estimated 6% to 13% of women of reproductive age, and that as many as 70% of cases are never diagnosed. Several of these women spend years not addressing the actual hormonal problem.

Hormonal imbalances can also cause irregular cycles, insulin resistance, and other long-term health concerns. Many women struggle with excessive hair growth without realizing that it may be a symptom of an underlying health condition. Here's what could be happening.

What Causes Excessive Hair Growth in Women?

According to Mayo Clinic, high androgen levels can cause hirsutism, which produces thick, dark hair in a male-like pattern. This is different from the barely noticeable fine, pale hair several women grow across their bodies.

Women produce androgens, such as testosterone, in small amounts. The issues begin when the androgen levels increase, or when hair follicles turn soft hair coarse and dark. The ovaries can also produce more androgens in cases where someone's insulin is high.

The amount of hair growing on a woman's body can also be influenced by their ethnicity and genetics. With this in mind, doctors look at the change over time.

If there is a pattern, doctors will often gauge the severity. This is done by examining how much coarse hair appears in set areas, from the upper lip down to the lower stomach.

Excess hair from this hormone pattern tends to appear in a few predictable places:

Upper lip and chin

Cheeks and sideburn area

Chest and stomach

Back and upper arms

It is best to get treatment as soon as you notice coarse hair growing in these male pattern spots.

What Health Conditions Are Linked to Excessive Hair Growth?

Excessive hair growth and hormonal imbalance can be triggered by several conditions. The adrenal glands and ovaries are responsible for the production of these androgens. A short exam by a trained healthcare provider can help you know which one is involved.

There are also other symptoms that may show up, such as shifts in monthly cycles, acne, and oily skin. Leading the list by a huge margin is polycystic ovary syndrome. Cleveland Clinic explains that a hormone imbalance issue known as hyperandrogenism can also bring acne and irregular periods.

Conditions a provider may check for include:

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Cushing syndrome

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia

Side effects from certain medications

Rarely, an androgen-producing tumor

Once mentioned, these conditions are manageable.

How Do Women Manage Unwanted Hair Growth?

Is there a correlation between PCOS and laser hair removal? Laser hair removal does not fix the underlying hormonal problem; it only targets the hair. You can manage hair growth by treating the underlying condition, which helps slow new growth.

You can also opt for hair removal treatment for the hair that is already there.

Depending on your hair color, skin tone, budget, and how long-lasting you want the results to be, you can choose what suits you best.

Common hair removal methods include:

Shaving and trimming

Waxing or threading

Prescription creams from a doctor

Electrolysis

Laser treatment

Depending on what your goals are, you can pick one of these.

If you want a permanent solution, electrolysis and laser are for you. Laser covers larger areas across several sessions, and electrolysis treats one follicle at a time. Waxing and shaving have temporary results.

Women whose hair stems from a hormone condition sometimes explore PCOS laser hair removal as a long-term solution for unwanted hair while they treat the root cause with their doctor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Excessive Hair Growth Always a Sign of PCOS?

Not always. In some women, the follicles are extra sensitive to androgens even when blood tests look completely normal, a pattern doctors call idiopathic hirsutism. It still responds to treatment, and a provider can usually confirm it with simple lab work and a brief exam before suggesting the next steps.

Can Excessive Hair Growth Be Reversed?

Often it can be improved, though rarely overnight. Treating the cause, and in some cases reaching a healthier weight, can lower androgen levels and slow new growth across several months. Hair that has already turned coarse usually needs a removal method, since balancing hormones on its own will not erase what is already there.

Does Excessive Hair Growth Affect Fertility?

It can, when the cause is a condition like polycystic ovary syndrome that disrupts ovulation. The hair itself does not harm fertility, but the hormone imbalance behind it sometimes does.

A provider can test for these issues and walk through the options, and many women with the condition still go on to conceive with the right support.

How Do I Pick a Provider for Hair Removal?

Look for licensed, experienced staff and ask about their equipment and safety record. A reputable hair removal clinic offers a consultation first, reviews your skin and hair type, and sets honest expectations about results. Asking how many sessions you may need makes it far easier to compare options before you commit to one.

Listening to the Signals Your Body Sends

Several people are ignorant of excessive hair growth and dismiss it as a beauty issue. The underlying problem is usually a hormonal imbalance, and it needs to be treated.

To stay ahead of the issue, pay keen attention to the warning signs. Getting tested by a professional medical provider can help confirm conditions like PCOS and protect your long-term health.

Treating the visible hair brings real relief, and coupling that with proper medical guidance turns an annoying symptom into something well understood. Excessive hair growth feels far less frightening once you know what it is trying to tell you.

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