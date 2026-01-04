When you have celiac disease, giving up gluten is a mandatory task, but it can result in nutrient deficiencies, which can cause people to feel more tired than usual. Balancing your gluten-free diet and supporting gut healing can help boost energy.

An estimated 1% of the American population, or 1 in 133 Americans, has celiac disease, but this percentage could even be higher, since a lot of people who have celiac disease aren't aware that they do.

Patients with celiac disease need to eliminate gluten from their diets since they are allergic to this particular food ingredient. But celiac management isn't as easy as it sounds.

A gluten elimination diet can result in energy fluctuations, where patients end up more tired than usual. If that's the case, there are certain gluten-free fatigue solutions to add to your diet and lifestyle.

Avoid Hidden Gluten Exposure

There are so many ways in which food manufacturers add gluten to items that you wouldn't ever imagine contain gluten. There's also cross-contamination and mislabeled products, which can result in gluten sneaking into your gut without your knowledge.

Energy-boosting measures start by being vigilant about reading nutrition labels, but also doing your research when adding a new item to your diet. Of course, sticking with fruits and vegetables, or unprocessed foods, makes this easy, since you don't have to worry about gluten sneaking into such items inadvertently.

But if you are eating processed foods or even ultra-processed foods (UPF), then you need to do your research about what these companies are adding to their foods.

When ordering fast food, takeout, or eating at a restaurant, you need to ask the server about gluten specifically and let them know about your allergy. Most chefs are happy to make adjustments for you based on your gluten allergy, especially nowadays, as the world is becoming more aware of the dangers of gluten.

Balance Your Gluten-Free Diet

When you are eating a gluten-free diet for the first time, you might notice that you have to give up many regular items from your diet that you used to eat regularly. Instead of reducing your caloric intake too much, make sure you are still eating a balanced, healthy diet despite being gluten-free.

You need enough lean protein, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and fruits and vegetables to get all the nutrients your body needs to thrive. If you don't do this, you will notice your energy flagging.

Support Gut Healing

When you first start removing gluten from your diet, your gut will finally have the chance to heal itself from the trigger of gluten. But this does take time. So don't fret if you are still noticing gut issues in the beginning.

Supporting gut recovery may include:

Eating fiber-rich, gluten-free foods

Staying well-hydrated

Managing stress, which can worsen gut symptoms

Getting adequate sleep to support tissue repair

Taking supplements to address vitamin deficiencies in gluten-free diets

It's so important to prioritize rest and recovery when you first become gluten-free, since there is lots of healing happening in your body. You have to give your system a chance to let these changes happen gradually.

Get your 8 hours of sleep every night, or more, if your body is asking for it. Eventually, things will stabilize, and you won't need as much sleep as before.

Be Patient With the Process

It's easy to become irritated or upset that your gluten-free journey isn't going as planned. But your body isn't a machine, and it needs time to adjust to any big changes you might make.

If you have eaten gluten all your life, then removing it suddenly from your diet will result in unpredictable reactions. Give yourself the time you need to heal from gluten.

Get Expert Help in Managing Celiac Symptoms

Celiac disease and nutrition are intricately connected, and you might not have the time, resources, or information to navigate it on your own. That's when nutritional experts like JM Nutrition can help you cope.

They can sit down with you, run through all of your celiac symptoms, and then devise a plan on how to alleviate these issues that works with your specific lifestyle. You don't have to go at it alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Way to Manage Celiac Disease?

The only way to manage celiac disease is to eliminate gluten from your meals. You can do this by removing bread, pasta, and wheat noodles from your diet.

You will notice an effect almost immediately. Yet, it is not going to be an easy change. Many foods are inundated with wheat products, be they cookies, spaghetti, or sandwiches.

Nowadays, there are many options on the market where you can add gluten-free breads or pastas to your shopping cart, so you can still get that carb hit without the gluten hurt.

What to do if a Celiac Accidentally Eats Gluten?

There's no magic cure, unfortunately, if you eat gluten by mistake. When it does happen, drinking lots of water, keeping your electrolytes up, and resting is the best course of action.

Let the gluten pass through your system, and then take care to eat only fruits and vegetables or other healthy gluten-free items. If you have severe symptoms or an allergic reaction, you can go see a medical professional about it.

Mostly, you just have to be kind to yourself and patient.

Celiac Management Isn't Easy, But It's Necessary

Once you discover that you have celiac disease, you may feel like the world is against you. But that's not the case.

Celiac management is easier in modern times, as more people are becoming aware of this issue. There's no reason for you not to live a healthy, fulfilled life even with celiac disease.

There are many gluten-free products on the market to help you stay satiated and content without gluten.

