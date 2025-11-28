From joining a "Turkey Trot" to sharing your blessings through volunteering and making new dishes to serve, these are some ideas for Thanksgiving traditions you should kick off this year. Starting a gratitude jar and establishing "Friendsgiving" holiday meal traditions are other excellent ideas.

New family holiday customs can make your American Thanksgiving celebrations more meaningful, particularly if they involve kindness toward others. As a bonus, your health and longevity may also benefit.

As the Mayo Clinic points out, research has shown that kindness can improve mood, boost self-esteem, and increase compassion. It can even decrease blood pressure and stress hormones.

Reap those benefits while enjoying quality time with loved ones and friends as you spend this day of gratitude with them.

What Is the Tradition of Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Day is an annual holiday celebrated in both the United States and Canada. Most folks in the U.S. observe it. According to a survey conducted by Pew Research, over nine in ten Americans do.

The annual national holiday is a celebration of the harvest and blessings of the past year. The U.S. observes it every last Thursday of November, while Canada celebrates it on the second Monday of October.

According to the Smithsonian, while today's Thanksgiving Day has roots in the Pilgrims' Thanksgiving Feast of 1621, it wasn't North America's first festival of its kind. The first known Thanksgiving service held by Europeans on the continent was on May 27, 1578.

Nowadays, folks celebrate this day with Thanksgiving traditions like sharing a feast with loved ones.

It serves as a means to express gratitude for the blessings of the year that has passed. It has evolved from being a celebratory event of harvest to a national tradition of thankfulness, cultural change, and togetherness.

How Can You Make Thanksgiving Special?

Unique Thanksgiving ideas that you've never tried before with family and friends can make this year's celebration even more special and memorable.

An example is extending your blessings to those in need through volunteerism. Another is by elevating a gratitude jar, which you and your loved ones can fill with small tokens and items that you can then donate to your local charity.

What Are Some Good Thanksgiving Traditions?

When deciding which new Turkey Day activities to do and traditions to start, consider aligning them with your, your family's, and your friends' interests and values. Then, add a touch of kindness to make it even more meaningful and memorable.

Here are some Thanksgiving activities and holiday hosting tips and tricks to help you get started.

Family Turkey Trot

If you and your family haven't participated in a Turkey Trot race ever, this Thanksgiving Day is an excellent time to start.

A Turkey Trot is a road race, and can be either a run or a walk. It's a fun tradition that takes place during Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., often as a way for people to stay active before they enjoy their feast and break bread with their loved ones.

Many organizations that host these family-friendly competitions also welcome dogs.

What's even better is that when you, your family, and your friends participate in this challenge, not only will you be able to do your bodies and minds some good with exercise. You can also "pay" your good fortune forward, as many Turkey Trot races are charitable events.

Volunteering at a Local Charity

Another excellent Thanksgiving tradition to start this year is volunteering. It can be a meaningful way for you and your family to celebrate this day of gratitude, as it allows you to help those in need while also strengthening community bonds.

Volunteering can even benefit your personal well-being. As the University of Washington writes, research has found that people who volunteer enjoy healthier, happier, and longer lives. There's also a positive correlation between volunteerism and better self-confidence.

Making New Dishes

Another idea to add to your list of exciting and fun Thanksgiving traditions to start is to think up new recipes each year and serve them fresh on the big day.

Preparing new dishes makes for excellent traditions because they make meals more interesting and spark conversations. Fresh ideas also spice up repetitive menus, which can get boring, even if they taste amazing.

Hosting a Friendsgiving Dinner

If you always reserve Thanksgiving Day for the fam, don't let this stop you from starting the tradition of Friendsgiving Day, which you can celebrate just before or right after Turkey Day. A portmanteau of "friends" and "Thanksgiving," this special occasion is a way for friends to express gratitude toward friends.

Consider starting the tradition this year, and round up your pals for a potluck at your place. Serve one or more of the fresh recipes you've come up with, and have friends bring their favorite Turkey Day dishes, too. In the spirit of kindness, ask them to come with extras that you can then donate to your local food bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Other Countries Celebrate Thanksgiving Day?

Yes. Japan, for instance, has a Labor Thanksgiving Day, which is a public holiday in honor of workers.

The Caribbean island country, Grenada, also has a Thanksgiving Day. Observed every October 25, this national holiday commemorates how the U.S. military rescued them from political turmoil and restored their constitutional government.

Malaysia also has a harvest festival called the "Kaamatan Festival." It celebrates and expresses gratitude for the rice harvest.

What Charitable Events Can You Join During Thanksgiving?

It depends on where you live, but if you're in Boston, MA, you have several charitable Turkey Trot race choices, including the Franklin Park Turkey Trot and the Boston Road Runners Turkey Trot.

You, your family, and friends can also join the Boston Rescue Mission's Day of Thanks, which it organizes for people experiencing homelessness. Another option is to volunteer for the Greater Boston Food Bank and the Boston Living Center.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day With New Meaningful Traditions

Participating in charitable Turkey Trot races, volunteering with a local organization, making new dishes, and hosting a Friendsgiving dinner are some exciting Thanksgiving traditions you should consider starting this year. With these activities, you can celebrate this holiday in more meaningful ways.

