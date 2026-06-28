If you're an American buying property in Australia, the process is way different from what you're used to at home. Before you can buy, you'll need government sign-off through the Foreign Investment Review Board and pay taxes as a foreigner. Sometimes, you may find that the house you want is off-limits to you.

CommBank reports that Australian home values rose 8.6% in 2025, adding around $71,400 to the national median dwelling value in a single year. As an American home buyer, you should know you're getting into a market that keeps climbing. This pace matters for you.

Each week you lose, dealing with paperwork and surcharges you didn't budget for, makes you spend more than you'd have imagined. It is disappointing when you find a perfect place to buy in Sydney or Melbourne, and you aren't allowed to make an offer as a foreign buyer.

If you're allowed to make an offer, you have to deal with FIRB approvals and foreign buyer surcharges. You can avoid these shocks by understanding how the Australian real estate market works.

Can Americans Buy Property in Australia?

Yes, Americans can buy property in Australia. However, being a U.S. citizen doesn't remove the FIRB rules. As an American real estate buyer in Australia, you have to meet:

FIRB conditions

State duty rules

Financing requirements

While there are buildings you may be restricted from buying, the Australian real estate market is still huge. You'll have plenty of options once you focus on where the rules allow.

Which Australian Property Investment Rules Are Most Likely to Affect You?

If you want to be a successful investor in the Australian real estate market, there are rules you have to follow. Here is what you need to get familiar with before you go house shopping:

Get FIRB Approval

You need approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board before you buy residential property or land in Australia. As a foreign buyer, this is the first step you have to clear.

The Capital Gains Withholding Rule

Since January 1, 2025, the foreign resident capital gains withholding rate is 15%. The old AUD 750,000 threshold has been removed.

If you're buying, the rule can make you the one responsible for withholding. When you buy from another foreign resident or from any seller who doesn't give you a clearance certificate, the obligation to withhold 15% and remit the money falls on you as the buyer.

One wrong step and you can be left personally liable to the Australian Tax Office for the amount you failed to hold back. As part of your due diligence, make sure you get the seller's clearance status. It'll save you from a lot of stress.

Buying Through a Company Complicates Taxes

If you plan to buy through an Australian company instead of in your own name, your taxes become complicated. Australian company tax is about 30%, or 25% for any qualifying base rate entities. These rates come before any U.S. reporting enters the equation.

Assess these corporate tax costs carefully before you choose to buy through a company. The flat company tax rate may favor high earners. However, you may have to deal with extra IRS forms and rules.

Your U.S. Tax Deadlines Won't Go Away

Owning property in Australia doesn't pause your obligations back home. As a U.S. citizen, your 2025 return is due April 15, 2026, with the automatic expat extension pushing that to June 15, 2026. Also, your FBAR carries an automatic extension to October 15, 2026.

Since the U.S. taxes you on global income, you must report your Australian rental income and house sale. Always review a guide to the U.S. tax side before you commit to an expat property purchase.

Where Can Americans Invest in Australia?

As an American, you can't just buy any property in Australia. Foreign buyers can't buy established dwellings from April 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029, unless there is a limited exception. Since you're a non-resident, you can invest in:

Vacant land

New dwellings

Off-the-plan homes

Never skip an inspection when buying a home in Australia. Since you're most likely to buy a new build or off-the-plan home, your inspections will mostly focus on the quality of construction. Make sure you partner with a trusted building inspector and same-day reports to streamline your buying process.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens If FIRB Approval Lapses Before Closing?

If FIRB approval expires before you settle, you'll need a new approval before finishing the purchase as an American buyer. Don't assume that your old FIRB approval covers an overdue transaction or a changing buyer entity.

Does Buying Property in Australia Give You Residency or a Visa?

No, buying property in Australia won't guarantee you a visa or permanent residency. Property ownership and immigration are two different systems in Australia.

Buying a home doesn't give you the right to live there. If your goal is to relocate, you'll need to qualify for a visa through the proper Australian government channels, regardless of what you own.

What Will Buying Property in Australia Cost You?

Apart from the purchase price, you have to pay some fees and taxes that locals don't. Here is what you should budget for:

Legal and conveyancing: Roughly AUD 2,000 to 5,000

FIRB application fee: Starts at AUD 4,500 and rises with price

Stamp duty surcharge: An extra 8% to 9% on top of normal duty

Ongoing taxes: Land tax with a foreign-owner surcharge, tax on rental income, and a 15% capital gains withholding when you sell

These fees and taxes will vary by state and by whether your property counts as new, established, or vacant land. Also, remember FIRB fees reset each July. Make sure you visit the state revenue office and ask about the current numbers before you make an offer.

Invest in Australian Real Estate Seamlessly

Buying property in Australia isn't as easy as it is in America. If you go in blindly, you will waste your money and resources. To stay on the safe side, make sure you get FIRB approvals, budget for foreign buyer surcharges, focus on areas you're allowed to buy, and inspect everything before you sign.

Be careful if you want to secure profitable Australian property investment. For more tips on real estate investment, subscribe to our newsletter.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.