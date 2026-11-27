From helping cut down on germs and mitigate their spread to boosting indoor air quality (IAQ), these are some of the ways professional cleaning and facility upkeep can help protect your business's staff. It can also contribute to lower workplace stress and reduce the risk of injury and illness-causing incidents.

As a business owner or employer yourself, reducing injuries and illnesses at work should continue to be one of your top priorities, considering they remain prevalent.

The latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that in 2025, employers in the private sector alone reported 2.4 million nonfatal injuries and illnesses. Although it's a decrease from previous years, it's still a lot, as many of these incidents are preventable.

What Does Professional Cleaning Mean?

Professional cleaning refers to paid cleaning services done by trained professionals. They differ from do-it-yourself (DIY) or basic cleaning, as they:

Use specialized equipment, tools, and supplies

Follow systematic protocols (e.g., top-to-bottom, side-to-side cleaning)

Implement targeted cleaning solutions

Reputable and reliable professional cleaners also prioritize accountability, so they typically carry liability coverage. Their staff members undergo thorough vetting, too, ensuring they have proper training and knowledge. All these combined can help lower your financial risk in the event that an injury or property damage occurs on your premises.

What Does a Professional Clean Include?

What exactly a professional cleaning job covers depends on the project scope and, in most cases, the commercial cleaning cost per square foot charged by a service provider.

A service contract for a standard corporate office, for example, typically includes dusting, vacuuming, high-touch surface care, and office disinfection services. The bigger the space, the more area to clean, so the higher the charge usually is.

A doctor's clinic, industrial warehouse, or restaurant, meanwhile, also often costs more, as they generally require more extensive, specific cleaning approaches like:

Medical-grade sanitization and disinfection

Proper handling and disposal of biohazards and sharps (e.g., contaminated waste, needles, gauze)

Heavy-duty floor and surface cleaning

High-reach dusting

Grease and exhaust cleaning and maintenance

Pest and waste control

How Can Professional Cleaning and Facility Upkeep Help Keep Your Staff Healthy?

The National Safety Council says that production time lost due to workers sustaining injuries on the job totaled 70 million days in 2024.

Professional cleaning and facility upkeep alone can't prevent all those incidents. They can, however, still help with employee health maintenance and productivity by minimizing workplace hazards and reducing injury and illness risk.

Cutting Down Germs and Mitigating Their Spread

Infectious disease mitigation, including workplace flu prevention, requires a multi-step approach including:

Access to vaccination

Stay-at-home and sick-leave policies

Hand hygiene

Respiratory etiquette

Ventilation and surface cleaning and disinfection

Since professional cleaning and facility upkeep help keep ventilation systems and surfaces clean and sanitized, they play an integral part in keeping your staff healthy and reducing their risk of getting ill due to germs.

Boosting IAQ

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people typically spend about 90% of their time indoors. The problem is that many pollutants in indoor air have levels or concentrations that typically exceed those of outdoor air. Poor IAQ, unfortunately, can lead to respiratory problems and aggravated asthma.

Employers and business owners like yourself should therefore prioritize IAQ, which professional cleaning and facility upkeep can help you achieve. Specialized and targeted cleaning and equipment maintenance, including air filter replacement, moisture control, and mold prevention, can help remove airborne dust, debris, and contaminants.

Lowering Workplace Stress

Workplace stress is a highly prevalent concern many employees in the U.S. face, with 75% of adults even reporting work as a significant source of their stress, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Over eight in ten employees even say their workplace conditions have had an adverse impact on their mental well-being.

While you can't eliminate all stressors in your employees' everyday lives, you can at least help reduce their number and severity by ensuring their workplace is clean, sanitary, and well-organized.

A clean, tidy, and healthy workplace can ease on-the-job stress by minimizing cognitive overload from messy, cluttered spaces. Specific, seasonal sanitation plans can also reduce health anxiety, such as helping employees worry less about illnesses during outbreaks or flu season.

Reducing Injury and Illness Risk

Many factors contribute to injuries and illnesses at work, with dirty, unsanitary, cluttered, and messy work environments being major contributors. Aside from encouraging the spread of germs and illnesses, such settings can also increase injury risk from slips, trips, falls, and other incidents.

With the help of professional cleaning solutions, you can give your staff a safer, healthier environment that's more conducive to productive work and has fewer workplace hazards.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Key Qualities of a Good Cleaning Service?

A good cleaning service provider has a solid reputation for being reliable and punctual. Their team members always arrive within the scheduled time window and follow a consistent schedule. In situations where they could be late, such as during inclement weather or emergencies, they notify customers ahead of time.

Commercial cleaning professionals also pay close attention to the smallest things, from light fixtures to baseboards and difficult-to-reach areas.

Trustworthiness is another critical characteristic of reliable cleaners. Professional cleaning companies vet each of their staff members, ensuring everyone has undergone comprehensive but legally compliant background checks. They also carry all necessary insurance policies, including workers' compensation and liability coverage.

How Else Can Having a Professionally Cleaned, Well-Maintained Facility Benefit Business Owners?

A professionally cleaned, well-maintained facility benefits employers and business owners by protecting physical assets.

Cleaning and servicing equipment, systems, and other crucial components, for instance, preserves their performance while also lengthening their lifespans. Such practical habits can prevent early wear and tear, too, which translates to cost savings.

Clean, tidy, and well-kept facilities can even work wonders on customers, as they give off a more professional feel and appearance.

Help Keep Your Staff Healthy With Professional Cleaning and Facility Maintenance

With winter just around the corner, you, as a concerned employer and business owner, should prioritize your staff's health, safety, and well-being. Invest in professional cleaning, facility maintenance, vaccination access, and sick-leave policies, and you're more likely to achieve this goal.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.