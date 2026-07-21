Biogas systems produce electricity by collecting methane from food scraps, landfills, and rotting sewage. Bacteria break down waste inside buried landfill cells or sealed tanks. The gas released fuels engines that power nearby businesses and homes.

This model has become more common across America. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 542 operational landfill gas energy projects have been established as of September 2024. This agency also lists hundreds of additional landfills as strong candidates for new projects.

Raw materials are being produced in cities 24/7. Food waste fills bins, wastewater flows into treatment plants, and household trash settles into landfills, with each source releasing methane as it decomposes. This gas is released whether you plan for it or not.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas; capturing it protects the environment and also provides a reliable source of fuel. The value of every ton of waste can be extended since the same engines that burn the gas can supply heat.

How Biogas Forms Through Anaerobic Digestion

Bacteria break down organic material in the absence of oxygen through a natural process known as anaerobic digestion. This process occurs in a digester tank, which is heated and tightly sealed.

Methane is produced when microbes feed on waste over time. The digester is temperature-controlled and has a strict feeding schedule set by operators.

Common digester feedstocks include:

Sewage sludge from treatment plants

Manure from dairy and hog farms

Fats, oils, and grease from commercial kitchens

Most plants blend different forms of waste since each feedstock breaks down at its own pace. This allows for steady production of methane gas and a nutrient-rich material.

Sewage Plants, Farms, and Landfills Put Methane Capture to Work

Depending on the source, methane capture varies widely. Digester tanks are used on farms and in treatment plants. Landfills, on the other hand, pull the gas directly from the buried waste through networks of wells and pipes.

This setup is more common than people realize. The American Biogas Council counts more than 1,240 water resource recovery facilities running anaerobic digesters, plus hundreds of farm and landfill systems. The council puts the total investment at an estimated $39.8 billion.

Buried trash in landfills decomposes over decades, and federal regulations require big landfills to collect and control the gas. This gas is used in energy projects, and a single landfill can supply a single engine plant for more than 20 years.

A typical landfill gas system includes several connected parts:

Vertical wells drilled into the buried waste

Piping that draws gas out with gentle suction

Filters that remove moisture and impurities

A plant that burns or upgrades the cleaned gas

Altogether, these mechanisms turn a source of odor and emissions into a steady fuel supply.

Captured Gas Becomes Electricity and Renewable Natural Gas

Captured methane gas can either be passed through an upgrading system that produces pipeline-quality fuel or fed into an engine that produces electricity. Both paths turn waste into energy.

Since the quality of the gas changes hourly, specialized engines have been built to handle this. Manufacturers such as Jenbacher North America supply engines designed for landfill gas, sewage gas, and other biogas blends. These engines convert fuel into usable heat and electricity.

The heat released is also rerouted back into the digesters to keep the bacteria working at full speed. At some biogas plants, the gas is cleaned first before it's burned. The U.S. Department of Energy describes the upgraded product, called renewable natural gas, as fully interchangeable with the conventional kind.

Additionally, biogas systems run as a local business by nature. The fuel source sits inside city limits, so the money spent on the project stays close to home instead of flowing to distant fuel markets.

Construction crews build the digesters and wells, and permanent staff runs them for decades. Haulers, farmers, and food processors gain a nearby outlet for waste they once paid more to discard.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens to the Leftover Material After Digestion?

The solids and liquids that remain after digestion are called digestate, and they hold most of the nutrients from the original waste. Farms spread it on fields as fertilizer, and some dairies dry the solids for animal bedding. Putting digestate to work this way cuts demand for synthetic fertilizers.

Does a Biogas Plant Smell Bad?

Well-run plants often reduce odors compared with the open lagoons or waste piles they replace. Digestion happens inside sealed tanks, so smelly compounds stay contained instead of drifting into neighborhoods.

Treatment equipment then strips sulfur compounds out of the gas before an engine burns it.

Is Biogas Considered a Renewable Energy Source?

Biogas counts as renewable because its feedstocks never stop arriving; communities produce sewage, food waste, and trash every single day. Capturing the methane also keeps a potent greenhouse gas out of the air.

Many state clean energy programs recognize biogas alongside wind and solar power.

Can Small Towns Use Biogas Systems?

Digesters scale down well, and small communities often share one facility to keep costs manageable. A regional plant can accept sewage sludge from several towns plus food waste from local businesses. Blending waste streams helps a modest facility produce a commercial volume of gas.

How Long Does a Biogas Facility Last?

Digester tanks and gas engines are industrial equipment built for long service lives, often measured in decades. Operators overhaul engines on a set schedule and replace wells as a landfill grows. Steady maintenance keeps a facility producing power long after construction costs are paid off.

A Cleaner Power Loop Built on Everyday Waste

Waste released from communities can be used to support the neighborhood. Biogas plants capture methane gas from sewage and convert it to electricity, vehicle fuel, and heat. Doing so cuts emissions while putting a dependable local resource to work.

Residents curious about the approach can ask their utility or public works department whether nearby landfills and treatment plants capture their gas. Companies such as Jenbacher North America also publish plain-language resources on how gas engines fit into these projects.

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