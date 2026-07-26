The rules for getting your accident police report change by state, and sometimes by city. Who holds your report, what it costs, how long you wait, and whether you're allowed to request it will all depend on where the crash happened. If you assume the process works the way it did in your home state, you may not have an easy process.

Reports on Progressive, based on NHTSA data, show that 16,822 police-reported crashes happened every day across the U.S. in 2023. For each case, the police report generated follows the rules of its own jurisdiction. You may assume getting a copy is simple.

However, when you're out of state, dealing with different jurisdictions can be a hassle. Things can go smoothly for you if you know how to get that report fast. For this reason, you should know who holds your report, why the rules vary, and how to request it.

Why Do Accident Report Rules Differ From State To State?

Accident reports differ in each state because there isn't a national system for crash reports. Here are reasons why you'll find the rules differing:

Every State Writes Its Own Access Law

Public records laws are state law, so each legislature decides who is allowed to see a crash report. Some states will treat it as public information, while others restrict access to a few people.

The same type of accident on opposite sides of a state line can produce two different answers about who may request the file. For example, Pennsylvania is one of the restrictive states. Under Section 3751(b) of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, here are the people who can access the report:

People directly involved in the crash

Their attorneys

Their insurers

The federal government

Military branches

Commonwealth agencies

Officials of other states or their political subdivisions

If you live in Philly, no other party aside from these can pull your car accident report. With this system, you won't hear about your report in the news or among curious neighbors.

Reporting Thresholds Aren't the Same

Based on where you live, not every accident will get a police report. In Pennsylvania, you only have to report a crash if:

Someone is hurt

A driver drives away (hit-and-run)

A car is so damaged it has to be towed away

If you just got a scratch in Pennsylvania and the car can still drive, you don't have to report the crash to the police. However, in Oregon, you do have to report it if the damage costs over $2,500 to fix, even if your car can still drive. You'll have to request a crash report for major accidents.

Fees and Wait Times Vary

Cost and timing are set locally. If your crash is handled by Philadelphia Police, it goes through the city's Department of Records and costs $25. It also takes two to three weeks to become available.

However, if you get into an accident on the highway or expressway, the Pennsylvania State Police will handle it. It'll cost you $22, and you can't request the report until 15 days have passed since the accident.

Who Holds Your Accident Report?

If you got into an accident, you must know who has your police report. Getting the information wrong will waste your time for weeks. Here are some people who can have your police report:

Specialty agencies

County sheriff's office

City or municipal police

State police or highway patrol

Each of these people will keep their own records. The officer at the scene of the crime may have given you:

A card

A receipt

An incident number

This paperwork usually identifies the agency. If you don't have it, start with the police department for the exact location of the accident and ask who responded.

What Do You Need When Requesting Your Accident Report?

Knowing how to get a police report comes down to figuring out the details you need. Here's what you need:

The date, time, and exact location of the accident

The report, incident, or case number from the scene

Your driver's license or identification

The names of the drivers involved

Payment in the form the agency accepts

With this information, it's easy for agencies to locate your file. Once you have them, getting an accident police report in Philadelphia becomes seamless.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Your Insurance Claim Depend on the Police Report?

Yes, your insurance claim depends on the police report. This report often provides the closest thing to a neutral account of what happened, and many insurers rely on it. A police report for an insurance claim will shape whether you get your compensation or not.

Your crash report will have:

The officer's narrative

Statements from drivers and witnesses

Road and weather conditions

Any citations issued

It'll also have an assessment of how the crash occurred. Insurance companies often read that document early and anchor their view of fault to it.

What if Police Never Came to the Scene?

If the police don't come to the scene, you won't have any report. Many states allow you to file a driver's crash report directly with the state agency.

You can do this at the Department of Motor Vehicles or state police, within a set deadline. In the meantime, you can start gathering your own evidence, such as photos, the other driver's information, witness contacts, and any medical records. It will help your claim.

What if There Is a Mistake in Your Report?

The situation will depend on the type of mistakes you have. You can correct factual mistakes, such as a wrong license plate or misspelled name, by contacting the responding agency and giving them your documentation. If the error is an officer's opinion about how the crash happened or who was at fault, it'll be hard for you to change.

Know the Rules Before You Need the Accident Police Report

An accident police report may seem like a small document, but it has a lot of weight if you want to get compensation legally. Knowing the rules in your state on how to get the report will save you a lot of hassle.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.